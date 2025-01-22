Odisha govt plans model primary school in each of 6,794 gram panchayats

Bhubaneswar: The Mohan Majhi government on Wednesday cleared a plan to upgrade nearly 6,800 state-run primary schools as model schools under the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya (GMAPV) scheme. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that primary schools will be set up in 6,794 panchayats across the state over the next 5 years (ANI)

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday. It was decided to set up a model primary school in each of the state’s 6,794 gram panchayats over the next five years. The plan is estimated to cost about ₹11,939 crore, a statement issued by the state government said.

“The GMAPV initiative aims to establish a model elementary school in every gram panchayat, aligning with the focus of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, on inclusivity and quality education for marginalised communities. The transformation of smart schools under the 5T initiative - a governance model that stands for Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time, and Transformation - was not carried out properly, as no detailed project report (DPR) was prepared or estimates were made. It was like playing with the future of students. By enhancing infrastructure, adopting modern pedagogical methods, and encouraging community participation, GMAPV promotes equitable education and holistic student development, reinforcing the mission of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and empowering children socially and academically,” Majhi said, adding that the actual expenditure on each school would be based on the detailed project report prepared for each school.

The cabinet also approved the ’Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha’ scheme, a comprehensive rural development initiative expected to cost ₹5,000 crore over the next five years to bridge critical gaps in rural development and promote inclusive growth.

The scheme will focus on developing inter- and intra-village roads, creating civic assets and amenities, improving sports and education infrastructure, and enhancing micro-tourism spots.

The state cabinet also approved a ₹252 crore scheme to extend financial assistance to establish at least one cold storage unit in each of the 58 sub-divisions. It also approved a customised incentive package for RIR Power Electronics Limited to establish a silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar. The total investment for the project is around ₹618.60 crore, which will be implemented over two years with facility focusing on SiC-based devices for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, railways, and defence sectors, and is expected to create 750 jobs..