10 feared dead after massive fire in SCB hospital's trauma care in Odisha's Cuttack

At least ten people are feared dead after a massive fire erupted in the trauma care department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack on Monday morning. Additionally, the ten reported deaths are of the patients admitted to the ICU of the trauma care. (UnSplash)

Five injured persons are in a critical state, with chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushing to the fire site. Additionally, the ten reported deaths are of the patients admitted to the ICU of the trauma care.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

The incident comes just a day after two persons were killed and 17 others were injured, with over 200 houses damaged after a nor'wester struck Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The tornado-like system hit the two deceased persons along National Highway (NH)-220 around 4 pm, while the five injured people were shifted to the Keonjhar medical college, officials reportedly said.

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Several trees and electricity poles were also uprooted due to the strong winds, they added.

Additionally, around 40 other people suffered minor injuries in the natural disaster.

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Officials said that Kia and Kankada villages were the worst affected by the tornado-like system. A villager, cited by news agency PTI, said the wind was so strong that an autorickshaw and a scooter flew in the air and fell into a water body in Kankada village.

Several officials, including the local administration, police and fire service officers, rushed to the villages, and started monitoring the rescue works. Sub-collector Karanjia’s Panchpir Kasturi Panda visited the hospital and the affected villages to oversee relief measures. Fire services personnel were clearing debris and assisting residents.

CM Majhi announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for each of the families of the deceased from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Mayurbhanj District Collector (DC) Hemakanta Soy said.