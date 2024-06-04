Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP's Sambit Patra leads from Odisha's Puri constituency

Firebrand spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra, was leading from Odisha’s Puri constituency in the Lok Sabha election according to the Election Commissioner of India.



As results began to trickle in, Patra’s closest rival for the seat was Biju Janata Dal’s Arup Patnaik, who was behind by a margin of 19,602 votes at 11:15 am according to data from the ECI. This is Patra’s second electoral bid from the constituency. BJP leader Sambit Patra (PTI)

Read more: Election Results LIVE Updates



In 2019, the BJP leader was defeated by a narrow margin of 1.03% votes by BJD’s three-time MP Pinaki Mishra, who secured a vote share of 47.4%.



Patra began his political journey in 2010, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a spokesperson for the Delhi unit. In 2012, he ran in the municipal election from Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate as a BJP candidate but lost.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

He had also actively campaigned for the party in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After the BJP secured power, he was appointed as the party’s national spokesperson.

Read more: Odisha Election Results LIVE Updates

In 2017, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) named him a non-official director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

The 49-year-old politician completed his MBBS from Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Sambalpur in 1997 and Master of Surgery from Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in 2002.

In 2003, he passed the Combined Medical Services Examination conducted by the UPSC and subsequently joined Hindu Rao Hospital as a medical officer, serving there until 2012.

In May, Patra stirred a political row when he said Lord Jagannath, a revered deity in Puri, was Prime Minister Modi’s Bhakt (disciple). He later apologised saying that it was a slip of tongue and he had only “aimed to highlight PM Modi’s devotion to Lord Jagannath.”

Read more: Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha today

On May 22, he took out a full-page newspaper advertisement in Odisha expressing regret for his ‘slip of tongue.’



Puri comprises seven assembly segments including Pipili, Nayagarh, Puri, Bramhagiri, Satyabadi, Chilika, and Ranpur. It went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 and recorded a voter turnout of 73.81%.



The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.