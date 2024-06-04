Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: BJP vs BJD contest likely in Odisha, counting of votes begins soon

Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 set to begin at 8 am today. (CEOodisha - X)

Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: A neck-on-neck battle between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been predicted in Odisha for the 2024 Assembly Election, the result of which will be announced today, June 4. The counting of votes will begin in a few hours. Check full coverage of the 2024 Elections by Hindustan Times....Read More

Odisha voted for the 147-member assembly in four phases – on May 13 for 28 seats, on May 20 for 35 seats, on May 25 for 42 seats, and on June 1 for the remaining 42 seats.

Exit poll predicts BJP, BJD are head-to-head, congress a distant third

The ruling BJD,who enjoyed a comfortable majority of 117 seats last time, could be limited to just 62-80 seats while its ex-ally BJP could make huge gains and win 62-80 seats, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted.

The BJP is also likely to double its Lok Sabha seat talley in Odisha. The state holds a simultaneous state and Lok Sabha polls.

How BJD and BJP campaigned

During their election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP centered their attack around Naveen Patnaik's health, and how the CM was trying to “impose” Tamil Nadu-born former bureaucrat and his close aide VK Pandian as Odisha's CM.

The BJD focused its campaign on the government’s welfare works and schemes. Notably, Patnaik also issued a video statement saying his health was in perfect condition.

The BJP, in its manifesto promised ₹50,000 cash voucher to women, ₹5,000 to each tribal student every year, filling up 1.5 lakh vacant government posts, free breakfast scheme for students, creating 25 lakh lakhpati didis, pension of ₹3,000 a month to elderly, physically challenged, widows and destitute and ₹3,100 minimum support price for paddy procurement. Congress promised a pension of ₹2,000 per month for farmers, 200 units of free electricity and unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month.

Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024: Counting to begin at 8 am

The counting of votes will be held in 70 centres starting at 8 am. This time, over 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise, with a turnout of 74.44 per cent, up from 73.09 per cent recorded in 2019. Gender-wise, 75.55 per cent of women and 73.37 per cent of men voted in the 2024 state election.

A total of 5,777 counting supervisors, 5,233 counting assistants, and 5,396 micro observers and 124 special observers have been appointed for the counting day.

Security measures have been beefed up, with 60 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Odisha Armed Police Force deployed at counting centres, along with another 89 CAPF companies, to maintain law and order after the results are announced.

(With inputs from PTI)

