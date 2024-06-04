Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: BJP vs BJD contest likely in Odisha, counting of votes begins soon
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: A neck-on-neck battle between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been predicted in Odisha for the 2024 Assembly Election, the result of which will be announced today, June 4. The counting of votes will begin in a few hours.
Odisha voted for the 147-member assembly in four phases – on May 13 for 28 seats, on May 20 for 35 seats, on May 25 for 42 seats, and on June 1 for the remaining 42 seats.
Exit poll predicts BJP, BJD are head-to-head, congress a distant third
The ruling BJD,who enjoyed a comfortable majority of 117 seats last time, could be limited to just 62-80 seats while its ex-ally BJP could make huge gains and win 62-80 seats, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted.
The BJP is also likely to double its Lok Sabha seat talley in Odisha. The state holds a simultaneous state and Lok Sabha polls.
How BJD and BJP campaigned
During their election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP centered their attack around Naveen Patnaik's health, and how the CM was trying to “impose” Tamil Nadu-born former bureaucrat and his close aide VK Pandian as Odisha's CM.
The BJD focused its campaign on the government’s welfare works and schemes. Notably, Patnaik also issued a video statement saying his health was in perfect condition.
The BJP, in its manifesto promised ₹50,000 cash voucher to women, ₹5,000 to each tribal student every year, filling up 1.5 lakh vacant government posts, free breakfast scheme for students, creating 25 lakh lakhpati didis, pension of ₹3,000 a month to elderly, physically challenged, widows and destitute and ₹3,100 minimum support price for paddy procurement. Congress promised a pension of ₹2,000 per month for farmers, 200 units of free electricity and unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month.
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024: Counting to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes will be held in 70 centres starting at 8 am. This time, over 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise, with a turnout of 74.44 per cent, up from 73.09 per cent recorded in 2019. Gender-wise, 75.55 per cent of women and 73.37 per cent of men voted in the 2024 state election.
A total of 5,777 counting supervisors, 5,233 counting assistants, and 5,396 micro observers and 124 special observers have been appointed for the counting day.
Security measures have been beefed up, with 60 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Odisha Armed Police Force deployed at counting centres, along with another 89 CAPF companies, to maintain law and order after the results are announced.
(With inputs from PTI)
Check the latest updates on Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024:
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: As per report, 65 MLAs in Odisha Assembly have criminal charges against them
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch (OEW), 65 MLAs of the Odisha Legislative Assembly have criminal charges against them. Of them, 47 legislators have serious criminal charges.
“It is seen that out of 146 MLAs, whose affidavits were analysed by ADR, 65 sitting MLAs (45%) of the total MLAs in the state, had declared criminal cases against themselves while 47 sitting MLAs (32%) have declared serious criminal cases”, an official statement released by ADR said.
Of the MLAs with serious cases, two have declared cases related to murder and 11 have declared attempt to murder cases against them. Twelve MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women, the report stated.
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP likely to improve its vote share
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: 153 poll-related cases, 139 arrests in Odisha
Till Monday, the Odisha Police registered 153 election-related cases, including violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The police arrested 139 people for their alleged involvement in the violation of law and MCC.
Since January 2024, the police have executed 34,602 warrants.
The Odisha police also arrested 1283 history sheeters and absconders and booked 11 persons under NSA. Besides, 281 illegal arms, 143 cartridges, 123 bombs, and 10186 other explosives were seized. The police busted three illegal arms manufacturing units during the election period.
Valued at approximately ₹280 crore, elction-related seizures in the state were more than six times compared to 2019. This included ₹20.52 crore in cash, ₹42.33 crore worth of liquor and ₹78.82 crore worth of drugs and other items.
(Source: PTI)
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: What happened in the last election
Odisha Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: In 2019, the BJD formed the government as it emerged as the single largest party with 112 seats. The BJP won 23 seats while nine went to the Congress. One seat each was won by the CPI (M) and Independents.
BJD: 112
BJP: 23
INC: 09
CPI (M): 1
Independent: 1
Welcome to our live coverage of the Odisha Assembly Election result. As counting of votes begins at 8 am, all the latest information and key details will be shared here. Stay tuned.