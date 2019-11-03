Odisha lokayukta serves notice to 6 officials for misappropriation of fund for Nagada

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:49 IST

The Odisha Lokayukta has served notice to six government officials in Jajpur district over allegations of misappropriation of government funds meant for hunger hotspot Nagada, where 19 tribal children had died of malnutrition and other diseases in 2016.

Sources in the Lokayukta office said notices have been served to project director of Jajpur District Rural Development Agency, block development officer of Sukinda, Jajpur town executive engineer (Rural Development-1), executive engineer (electrical) Dhabalgiri, executive engineer (rural water supply and sanitation) and Jajpur district social welfare officer.

These officials have been asked to file their replies within six weeks, when the matter is likely to come up for hearing on December 9.

Nagada, a group of three villages, was in news in 2016 when the tribal children died of malnourishment and diseases prompting chief minister Naveen Patnaik to form a task force for the development of the area.

The government also built a road at a cost of Rs 18 crore to connect the village from those on the foothills. It also provided pucca houses to each of the 61 primitive Juanga tribal families in Nagada, built anganwadi centres, dug wells and started medical check-ups and vaccinations for kids and pregnant mothers.

The Lokayukta notice came following a complaint petition by food rights activist Pradip Pradhan alleging that Rs 23 crore sanctioned for the development of Nagada as well as the Juangas living there was misappropriated.

Pradhan had filed an application under Right to Information act seeking details of funds spent between August 2016 and September 2019 soon after children died in July 2016.

The activist had led a team of volunteers to Nagada in June 2019 when he reportedly found that the houses constructed for the tribals were of low quality. The team also found a lack of electricity supply to homes despite power lines in the area. There was no supply of drinking water as well.

Last month, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had asked Odisha chief secretary to submit a report following a petition by a human rights activist over similar allegations of misappropriation of funds meant for the development of the area.

“The children are still malnourished, there is still no electricity supply to the tribal homes, no drinking water supply and road connectivity from foothill to the hilltop is substandard,” activist Akhand had alleged in his petition before NHRC.