Home / India News / Odisha man held for rape, murder of woman in Goa

Odisha man held for rape, murder of woman in Goa

The decomposed body of the woman, who also hailed from Odisha, was found at a forest area in Porvorim near Panaji on February 10.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Panaji

As per a senior police official, the two accused have been booked under charges of rape, murder and destruction of evidence.(HT Photo)
         

Goa Police have arrested a man from Odisha for allegedly raping and killing a 28-year-old woman in Goa, an official said on Tuesday.

The decomposed body of the woman, who also hailed from Odisha, was found at a forest area in Porvorim near Panaji on February 10.

Later, on February 13, the police took into custody a 16-year-old boy who told the police that he along with another person raped the woman and then killed her, a senior police official said.

The Porvorim police subsequently launched a manhunt and nabbed the other accused, Rupendra Patnaik, from his native place Kalahandi in Odisha on Monday, the official said.

The two accused have been booked under charges of rape, murder and destruction of evidence, he added.

