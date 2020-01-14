e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / India News / Odisha man lets minor boy ride his bike, fined Rs 26,000

Odisha man lets minor boy ride his bike, fined Rs 26,000

The official said the boy was nabbed during a regular checking while he was riding the motorbike without a helmet.

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
Upon enquiry, it was found that the boy also did not have a driving license and was riding the motorbike of another person.
Upon enquiry, it was found that the boy also did not have a driving license and was riding the motorbike of another person.(Sakib Ali/HT file photo for representation)
         

The transport department of Odisha has imposed a penalty of Rs 26,000 on the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing a boy to ride his motorbike.

“A challan of Rs 26,000 was issued to the owner of a two-wheeler by Talcher RTO for allowing an underaged boy ride the motorbike in Palalahada town in Angul district,” an official of the state transport authority said.

The official said the boy was nabbed during a regular checking while he was riding the motorbike without a helmet.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the boy also did not have a driving license and was riding the motorbike of another person identified as Anil Kumar Jena, he said.

The challan was issued under sections 194D (riding without helmet by driver and pillion) and 199A(2) (offences by juveniles) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the official said.

The incident came a few days after a man was fined for allowing a minor ride a motorbike in Cuttack district.

tags
top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news