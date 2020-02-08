e-paper
Odisha man slapped with Rs 42,500 fine for letting minor son ride two-wheeler

After the amended MV Act came into force on September 1 last year, road accident deaths have declined by 17% in Odisha.

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 17:33 IST
A hefty combined fine was slapped on a Odisha man for letting his minor son drive his scooter and for other violations.
A hefty combined fine was slapped on a Odisha man for letting his minor son drive his scooter and for other violations.(HT Photo/File/Representative)
         

The father of a minor in Odisha has been issued a challan of Rs 42,500 for a plethora of traffic rule violations including allowing his minor son to drive his scooty and that too without a helmet.

Odisha transport department imposed the penalty on the father of Akash Behera, a college student on February 6.

RTO Traffic Inspector in Bhadrak district, Dhaneswar Nayak intercepted the the minor, who was riding the scooty with two of his friends on pillion. None of them were wearing helmets and were riding on the wrong side of the road near Kaharapokhari area of Bhandaripokhari.

Behera’s father was slapped with a penalty of Rs 42,500 for allowing his minor son to ride his scooty. The challan included penalty of Rs 500 for General Offence, Rs 5000 for allowing person to drive a vehicle without valid/proper Driving Licence, Rs 5000 for driving against the flow of traffic, Rs 1000 for more than two persons riding a two-wheeler, Rs 1000 for riding without helmet and Rs 25,000 under offences by Juveniles under Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

After the amended MV Act came into force on September 1 last year, road accident deaths have declined by 17% in Odisha. The number of deaths came down from 1,856 in Sept-Dec 2018 to 1,541 in Sept-Dec 2019, a 17% decline in corresponding four months of 2019.

