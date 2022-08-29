Odisha: NHRC issues notice after alleged detention of 34 students inside school

Four days after 34 students of a private English medium school in Bhubaneswar were allegedly detained in the school library over non-payment of school fees, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday asked for a report on the incident.

Last week, 34 students of Apeejay School in Bhubaneshwar that is run by Apeejay Education Trust, a welfare Trust of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, were confined to the library for five hours over alleged non-payment of fees.

Bhubaneswar police registered a case under sections 342 and 34 of IPC and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act against the CEO, vice-principal and administrative manager of the school over the issue.

In their complaint before the police, parents of the 34 students of the school between class 3 and 9 alleged that their wards were detained in a room between 9:30am and 2:30pm by their respective class teachers over non-payment of fees.

The NHRC asked Khordha district collector, secretary of school & mass education department, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner to submit the report within four weeks.

The commission had received a complaint in this connection from human rights activist Bhajaman Biswal.

The Khurda district administration has already issued a show cause to the school about the incident.