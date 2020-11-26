Odisha orders CID probe into murder of 5-yr-old girl after parents try to kill themselves

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:19 IST

A day after the parents of a 5-year-old girl of Odisha tried to immolate themselves in front of the state Assembly alleging police inaction in the investigation of the murder of their child and involvement of a senior BJD minister in the case, the Naveen Patnaik government handed over the case to CID.

On Monday, amid high drama Ashok Sahu and his wife Soudamini Sahu of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district tried to immolate themselves after pouring kerosene over their bodies while the winter session of the Assembly was on. The couple was stopped by the police in the nick of time. They said they were frustrated over police inaction in the murder of their 5-year-old daughter Pari, who was kidnapped while playing outside her residence in the village in July this year. Pari’s bones and skull were found dumped in the backyard of their house ten days after she went missing from her home. Later, DNA tests on the bones as well as the Sahu couple proved that it was of the 5-year-old girl.

As opposition BJP and Congress demanded resignation of the minister allegedly believed to be involved, minister of state(Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra said the state government had decided to hand over the murder case of the five-year-old girl to CID. This was informed in the state Assembly.

Mishra said the polygraph tests of four people have been completed in the case. The call detail records of mobile phones of the suspects have been examined. Till now, 34 suspects have been questioned in the case that was registered under sections 363, 364, 302, and 201 of IPC.

On Monday the girl’s parents alleged that her body was found in the backyard with eyes gouged out and kidneys removed. “Babuli Nayak, a close aide of the minister along with his accomplices killed her. Even as months have passed, the accused are moving scot-free. Arun Sahu is sheltering the criminals,” alleged the deceased girl’s mother.

Minister Sahoo, did not respond to the allegations levelled by the couple despite several attempts.