Odisha plans to fill 65,000 vacancies in state government in next 2 years

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday said it has prepared a blueprint to fill 65,000 vacancies in the state government over the next two years. The general administration and public grievance (GAPG) department directed nodal officers of all departments to update vacancy positions so those posts can be filled

“It is reported on the recruitment web portal that there is a vacancy of 94,819 posts at the base level against a sanctioned strength of 3,87,537 as of January 27, 2025. Out of 94,819 base-level vacancies, 40,234 posts have been approved by the empowered committee for recruitment, while 33,420 posts have been sent to different recruiting agencies for conducting recruitment,” the department said in a communication.

The health and family welfare department tops the list with 22,711 of the 65,528 positions vacant. The school and mass education department is next, 21,154 of the 159,416 sanctioned positions were vacant. The home department has 9,880 vacancies while the revenue and disaster management and higher education departments have 5,301 and 4,733 vacant posts, respectively.

Recently, the state government said that more than 12.13 lakh youth registered with employment exchanges in Odisha over the last five years, were still waiting for jobs.

The government also said that the 12,13,924 unemployed youth included 3.19 lakh graduates, 51,956 postgraduates, 4.22 lakh intermediates, 1.80 lakh matriculates, 42,916 diploma holders, 74,827 trained teachers, 33,691 ITI pass-outs, and 14,750 under-matric students. Two medical graduates and 836 medical postgraduates had also enrolled at the exchange.