Odisha: PM Narendra Modi launches Subhadra Yojana, railway projects worth 2,871 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Subhadra Yojana, a scheme aimed at empowering women, in Odisha. Modi laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth ₹ 2,871 crore in the state. (PIB video | Screengrab)

Modi, who is also celebrating his birthday today, laid the foundation stones and railway projects worth ₹2,871 crore and state national highway projects worth ₹1,000 crore virtually in the state.

Chief minister Mohan Majhi, Governor Raghubar Das, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other ministers of Odisha government were also present at the ceremony.

Officials said a little over 25 lakh women received the first tranche of ₹5,000 under Subhadra scheme on Tuesday.

The scheme aims at providing one crore women in the age group of 21 to 60 years with cash assistance of ₹50,000 over five years.

He also released the first instalment of financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAYG) to approximately 13 lakh beneficiaries across 14 states.

Modi met a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at her residence in Bhubaneswar where the family served kheer (sweet dish) to PM Modi for his birthday.

PM Modi also handed over keys of houses to the new homeowners under the central scheme.

CM Majhi praised the scheme, calling it revolutionary.

“Subhadra is a progressive and revolutionary scheme. The scheme will help women realise their dreams,” said Majhi.