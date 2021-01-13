Odisha police arrest woman, two children for burning her son
- Police said the deceased youth's mother, elder brother and elder sister had thrashed him and set him on fire after he created a ruckus in a drunken state.
A day after a 25-year-old man in Odisha's Angul district was beaten and set on fire the police arrested his mother and two siblings on Wednesday.
Police said they have arrested the mother and two elder siblings of Rajkishore Pradhan in Kadalimunda village of Angul district on charges of setting him ablaze after thrashing him.
Angul’s superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena said the deceased youth's mother Basanti, elder brother Subhash and elder sister had thrashed him after he created a ruckus in a drunken state. .
"The youth's mother and two siblings had tied him to a pole and then set him on fire. He sustained serious burns and was taken to nearby Athmallick hospital. However, the doctor declared him brought dead," said the SP.
Local people had taken him to the hospital.
Pradhan's wife had left him three months ago due to his alcohol addiction. He used to frequently pick up fights with villagers and relatives in an inebriated state, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt clears ₹48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board
- The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits
- Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time
- The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose
- The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox