e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha’s BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta passes away at 62

Odisha’s BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta passes away at 62

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among those who condoled the death.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta was suffering from several diseases, including kidney problems.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta was suffering from several diseases, including kidney problems.(ANI Twitter)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutta died of a heart attack at a private hospital here on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 62.

The legislator was suffering from several diseases, including kidney problems.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were among those who condoled the death.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutta while undergoing treatment. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

“The untimely death of Mangu bhai (Dutta) has left me shocked. He was like a brother to me. I pray to Lord Jagannath to give strength to his family to face this tragic loss. Let the soul rest in peace,” Pradhan tweeted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags
top news
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with Chinese troops in critical condition: Report
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
You’ve been a bunny in India: Gambhir recalls sledging episode with Ponting
You’ve been a bunny in India: Gambhir recalls sledging episode with Ponting
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySushant Singh RajputSalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In