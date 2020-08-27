e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; 3,384 new cases

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; 3,384 new cases

3,384 new Covid-19 positive cases, 3,343 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 90,986 including 27,672 active cases, 62,813 recoveries and 448 deaths.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Of the fresh cases, 2,128 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.
Of the fresh cases, 2,128 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.(HT Photo)
         

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 90,000-mark with the highest single-day spike of 3,384 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 448 as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.

3,384 new Covid-19 positive cases, 3,343 recoveries and 7 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 90,986 including 27,672 active cases, 62,813 recoveries and 448 deaths.

“Regret to inform the demise of seven #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Ganjam accounted for 183 of the 448 Covid-19 deaths reported in Odisha so far, followed by 57 in Khurda district, an official of the state health department said.

Of the fresh cases, 2,128 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,256 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

The state had registered its previous highest-single day spike of 3,371 new cases on Wednesday.

Odisha has so far tested 15,53,257 samples for Covid-19, including 68,090 on Wednesday, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Minor drugged, gang-raped, forced into prostitution in Varanasi
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In