Odisha self-immolation case: Student battles for life as CM Majhi takes stock | Top updates
The Odisha self-immolation incident triggered a statewide condemnation, prompting a response from chief minister Mohan Majhi as well as the NCW.
The self-immolation by a 20-year-old college student for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher in Odisha's Balasore district has triggered statewide outrage. As Chief Minister Mohan Majhi takes stock of the incident, the opposition has called for the resignation of the state higher education minister.
The incident happened on Saturday when the second-year student of the integrated BEd program at Balasore’s Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College set herself on fire, demanding action against a faculty member who allegedly sexually harassed her.
The incident triggered a statewide condemnation, prompting a response from chief minister Mohan Majhi as well as the National Commission for Women (NCW), as the girl battles for life in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
Here are the top updates in the Odisha self-immolation case:
Odisha self-immolation case: CM takes stock as NCW demands quick probe| Top updates
- The college student, who self-immolated herself over alleged sexual harassment by a faculty member, has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and remains on ventilator support with 95 per cent burn injuries. Her condition has been described as "highly critical" by hospital authorities. Doctors have put the woman on dialysis in hopes of keeping her alive, but have said that her condition has shown no improvement since Saturday.
- Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi went to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after returning from a three-day tour to Delhi and met the family of the student. He said that the government is ensuring the "best possible treatment" for the student. "The condition of the student is critical. She is being provided the treatment akin to that available in AIIMS, Delhi. A medical team is formed for her treatment. The government will consider airlifting the patient after her condition stabilises," he said. He also promised strong action in the case as soon as the higher education department committee, formed to probe the incident, submits its report.
- Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das and BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida condemned the sexual harassment incident. Both the BJD and Congress leaders have sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to the state from Monday. Both parties have also demanded the resignations of chief minister Majhi and higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
- National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar asked the Odisha DGP to "ensure a fair and time-bound" investigation. She sought an action taken report within three days.
- A three-member high-level committee, headed by Higher Education Director Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, grilled the college principal for three hours and also talked to students to ascertain facts. The department's Joint Secretary, Mousumi Nayak, and Professor Jhumki Rath are members of the panel.
- The Women and Children Wing of the Crime Branch of Odisha Police took up the case suo motu and started an investigation. The state government suspended college principal Dilip Ghose and prime accused Samira Kumar Sahu, who was also arrested in the case, police said.
- Kukumina Das, Registrar of Fakir Mohan University, on Sunday condemned the alleged self-immolation attempt, saying that those who were involved should be punished as per the law. "This is an unfortunate and sad incident, and this should not have happened...One should always stay strong in all situations...Punishment should be given to those involved in the incident as per the law...," Das told ANI.