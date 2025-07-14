Odisha self-immolation case: Student battles for life as CM Majhi takes stock | Top updates

The self-immolation by a 20-year-old college student for allegedly being denied justice over "sexual harassment" by a teacher in Odisha's Balasore district has triggered statewide outrage. As Chief Minister Mohan Majhi takes stock of the incident, the opposition has called for the resignation of the state higher education minister. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar to review the treatment of a Balasore student who attempted self-immolation, in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (ANI)

The incident happened on Saturday when the second-year student of the integrated BEd program at Balasore’s Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College set herself on fire, demanding action against a faculty member who allegedly sexually harassed her.

The incident triggered a statewide condemnation, prompting a response from chief minister Mohan Majhi as well as the National Commission for Women (NCW), as the girl battles for life in AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Here are the top updates in the Odisha self-immolation case:

