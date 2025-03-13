Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government has decided to launch Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana along with the existing Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana in the state on April 1. Odisha to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme from April 1

This was decided at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday night.

The programme will be held in all 1,438 primary health centres of the state to launch this scheme. A massive awareness campaign will be launched to publicise and promote the scheme, an official release issued by the CMO said.

Earlier, an agreement was signed between the state government and the National Health Authority in New Delhi on January 13 for the implementation of Ayushman Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha.

Over 1.03 lakh families in the state will benefit from both Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. More than 3.46 crore people will be benefited individually.

"These two schemes will be implemented jointly in Odisha. For these two schemes, each beneficiary will be provided with a card ," an official said, adding that the beneficiaries in the Vayabandana Yojana will get a separate special card.

While around 67.80 lakh families will get benefit under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, over 35.84 lakh families will avail under the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.

Similarly, people above the age of 70 will be included in the Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana Yojana. According to the information, the number of people above the age of 70 years is 23,12,979. However, since about 17 lakh of them are included in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the remaining six lakh to get benefits under the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana.

Altogether, the total number of beneficiaries will be around 3.52 crore people in the state. Each male beneficiary will be provided with medical assistance of up to ₹5 lakh while female beneficiary to get medical assistance of up to ₹10 lakh. If there are beneficiaries above the age of 70 in a family, the maximum medical expenditure per family will be ₹15 lakh, it said.

The beneficiaries will be able to get medical assistance in more than 29,000 government and registered private hospitals in the country.

