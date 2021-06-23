Odisha to reduce syllabus for class 9 and 10 by 30% for 2021-22 session

The syllabus for classes 9 and 10 in Odisha will be reduced by 30% this year due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, minister for school and mass education Samir Ranjan Dash said on Wednesday.

“Online classes are currently underway in the state due to the Covid-19 situation. However, it is not possible for each and every student to avail online education. Hence, we have decided to reduce the syllabus,” said Dash.

Last year too, the Odisha government reduced the syllabus for classes 1-10 by 30% following the closure of schools and suspension of classes due to Covid-19 outbreak. The government also promoted all the students up to class 9 and also of class 11 since holding examinations was not possible due to the threat of infection.

From Monday, the state government started online teaching through YouTube for classes 1-8 in eight select districts and for classes 9 and 10 in all the districts. However, due to lack of digital connectivity, less than 1/3 of the total students are able to take part in the online classes, as per initial official estimates.

Dash added that a decision regarding reopening of schools in Odisha was yet to be taken while the second wave of the disease shows signs of abating.