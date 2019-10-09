Odisha youth arrested for burning photos of Hindu gods, uploading it on social media

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:33 IST

A 26-year-old youth in Odisha was arrested on charges of desecrating Hindu gods and posting the same on social media.

Superintendent of police of Rayagada district, Dr Vivek M Saravana said a man named Agasti Garada, who works as a contraction, of Panchali village under Tikiri police station area burnt pictures of several Hindu gods and goddesses on Tuesday and shared the pictures of the act on social media.

“Garada and some of his friends shot the burning of the photos of the gods and goddesses on mobile phone and shared it on social media,” said Dr Saravana. The matter came to light late last night after some locals lodged a complaint at the police station against the youth and his associates for desecrating Hindu deities.

A case under several sections of Indian Penal Code including unlawful assembly, injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class and criminal conspiracy to commit an offence was registered against the youth and his friends.

“We have arrested the youth and looking for the rest of his associates. He had no past records of doing such things. He is also not a member of any organisation. We request everyone to not share the communally sensitive video as it is a cognizable offence,” he said. Apart from Garada, there were 10 other people in the video.

There have not been any incidences of communal tension in Odisha this year except the one which took place in January when some people belonging to minority community opposed a meeting by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Kendrapara town.

The RSS had made arrangements to organise a meeting on the occasion of birth anniversaries of Netaji Subas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on the day that were opposed by members of minority community.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:33 IST