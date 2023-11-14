Official transferred over notice ‘glorifying’ ex-royal family: Travancore Devaswom Board

Kochi An official who had issued a controversial notice for a programme related to the 87th anniversary of the temple entry proclamation in Kerala was transferred on Monday, a top official of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said. The palace built by the king of Travancore. A controversial notice for a programme related to 87th anniversary of the temple entry proclamation in Kerala had stirred a row as it was seen to be glorifying the actions of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore. (HT Photo)

B Madhusoodanan Nair, director of the cultural and archaeological affairs department under the TDB who had issued the controversial notice for the event, was transferred to Haripad in Alappuzha district as part of the action taken against him.

The notice had stirred a row as it was seen to be glorifying the actions of the members of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore and referring to them by the initials ‘HH’. Those behind the notice were also accused of ignoring the struggles that eventually led to doors of temples in the Travancore state being opened to members of the lower castes.

“We had convened a meeting today which discussed this issue among others. We felt that the notice issued for the event resulted in the image of the TDB being adversely affected. It created an unnecessary controversy which could have been avoided. So, as part of action against him, he has been transferred,” said K Ananthagopan, president of the TDB.

He had earlier told reporters that the controversial notice was issued without the approval of the board and that the TDB does not conform to the language presented in it.

Meanwhile, the members of the erstwhile royal family, who were invited to the anniversary event on Monday, stayed away from it citing health issues. A refurbished statue of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last king of Travancore, was unveiled at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. ...view detail