 Officials of Megha Engineering, 2nd top donor in electoral bonds, booked by CBI for corruption | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Officials of Megha Engineering, 2nd top donor in electoral bonds, booked by CBI for corruption

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 05:39 PM IST

Megha Engineering was one of the top donors in electoral bonds, as recently revealed by bonds data.

The CBI has registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, ministry of steel, regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a 315 crore project for NISP. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited emerged as the second-largest buyer of electoral bonds after the data was revealed recently. Promoted by Pamireddy Pichi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, MEIL purchased bonds worth 966 crore.

Officials of Megha Engineering, top donor in electoral bonds, booked by CBI for corruption
Officials of Megha Engineering, top donor in electoral bonds, booked by CBI for corruption

According to reports, the CBI acted on a complaint that eight officials of NISP/NMDC and two officials of MECOn Ltd received a bribe against payment by MNDC to Megha Engineering and Industrial Limited.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Hyderabad-headquartered Megha came on the radar after it was found to be the second top donor in the electoral bonds scheme. Reports revealed that the company was awarded many projects immediately after it purchased electoral bonds. According to an analysis, Meghal bagged five major projects between 2019 and 2023 close to the time it purchased bonds.

Of its total electoral bond purchases of 966 crore, 584 crore went to the BJP. The BRS redeems 195 crore, DNK 85 crore. Others who redeemed MEIL's bonds included YSR Congress, Telugu Desam, Congress, Janta Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular) and Jana Sena Party.

 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On