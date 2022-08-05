‘Reeks of bigotry’: MEA jabs OIC for remarks on Kashmir's special status abrogation

The minister of external affairs (MEA) on Friday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its comments on Kashmir on the third anniversary of the repeal of the erstwhile state's special status, stating that it "reeks of bigotry".

Issuing a press release in this regard, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that while Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, the OIC continues to issue statements at the behest of "a serial violator of humans rights and promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism".

"The statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir today reeks of bigotry," the MEA said. Such statements only expose OIC as an organisation devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development.”

In a series of tweets, the OIC urged the international community to take concrete steps for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the third anniversary of what it called “illegal and unilateral actions” of the Indian government.

Recalling the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and Council of Foreign Ministers on #Jammu and #Kashmir, the General Secretariat reaffirms the #OIC’s #solidarity with the #Kashmiri people in the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. — OIC (@OIC_OCI) August 4, 2022

“Such illegal actions can neither alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor prejudice the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” it said in a tweet.

