Home / India News / ‘Reeks of bigotry’: MEA jabs OIC for remarks on Kashmir's special status abrogation

‘Reeks of bigotry’: MEA jabs OIC for remarks on Kashmir's special status abrogation

india news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 10:59 PM IST
  • MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that while Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, the OIC continues to issue statements at the behest of "a serial violator of humans rights and promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism".
File photo of ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(HT_PRINT)
File photo of ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

The minister of external affairs (MEA) on Friday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its comments on Kashmir on the third anniversary of the repeal of the erstwhile state's special status, stating that it "reeks of bigotry".

Issuing a press release in this regard, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that while Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral part of India, the OIC continues to issue statements at the behest of "a serial violator of humans rights and promoter of cross-border, regional and international terrorism".

"The statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir today reeks of bigotry," the MEA said. Such statements only expose OIC as an organisation devoted to a communal agenda being pursued through terrorism.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. As a result of long-awaited changes three years ago, it today reaps the benefits of socio-economic growth and development.”

In a series of tweets, the OIC urged the international community to take concrete steps for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the third anniversary of what it called “illegal and unilateral actions” of the Indian government.

“Such illegal actions can neither alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir nor prejudice the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” it said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ministry of external affairs
ministry of external affairs
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out