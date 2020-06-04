e-paper
OIL asks agencies to assess impact of Assam natural gas blowout, experts from Singapore called in

The well located at Baghjan witnessed a blowout, uncontrolled release of natural gas or oil when pressure systems fail, on May 27, and natural gas and condensate matter has been flowing from it ‘uncontrollably’ since the past 9 days.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:33 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Nearly 2,000 people residing near the site have been evacuated and shifted to four relief camps in Assam's Tinsukia district.
Oil India Limited (OIL) has approached two leading agencies to conduct detailed impact assessment studies of the blowout at a natural gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Nearly 2,000 people residing near the site have been evacuated and shifted to four relief camps. There’s fear of damage to the ecology as oil condensate from the well has covered trees, water bodies and houses in the area located close to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park and the eco-sensitive Maguri wetland.

“OIL has approached the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research--National Environment Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun for conducting detailed impact assessment studies,” read a statement issued by OIL on Thursday.

“OIL has engaged a National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) accredited consultant to carry out environmental impact assessment study to examine the impact on the environment. The consultant team reached the site and work has started,” it added.

Two experts from a Singapore-based firm Alert Disaster Control, who are to provide help in plugging the blowout, are expected to reach the site soon, the OIL statement said.

Meanwhile, natural gas and condensate continued to flow “uncontrollably” and OIL personnel are pumping water to the well through the casing valve to minimize chances of a fire.

