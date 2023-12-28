close_game
Oil tanker overturns in Thane; driver injured

Oil tanker overturns in Thane; driver injured

Dec 28, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Oil tanker overturns in Thane; driver injured

Traffic movement on the road was affected for sometime, they said.

The accident took place near the Patlipada bridge at 6.12 am when the tanker was transporting a re-refined lubricating oil from Kolhapur to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The vehicle driver received minor injuries and was hospitalised, he said.

As the tanker overturned, the oil spilled from it on the road.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted and carried out the cleaning operation, the official said.

