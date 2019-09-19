Ola, Uber support Delhi-NCR strike called by transport unions

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:31 IST

Commuters are seen facing hardships in the national capital on Thursday as the two leading app-based cab aggregators Ola, Uber and local transport is hardly available for the local travel.

Delhi-NCR region is witnessing a day-long strike on Thursday called by transport unions to protest against the hefty fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA), supported by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, cluster buses, autos, taxis, private school buses, maxi cabs among others are rebelling against the increased fines, Section 44AE of Income Tax Act, Rs 5 lakh cap on payment of vehicular insurance by insurance companies and also legislations on the health insurance of drivers.

More than two lakh private vehicles, including autos and cluster buses, are likely to be off roads on Thursday.

Noida Transport United Front has also called for a strike on Thursday alongside CNG auto associations, bus operators and cab associations.

Nearly 50,000 transport vehicles are likely to stay off the roads.

United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) office bearers on Wednesday alleged that both the Centre and the Delhi government is forcing them to go for the strike.

“We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on one-day strike,” UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola told PTI.

Schools in the National Capital Region will remain closed. Many parents received messages from their children’s schools informing them that educational institutes will be closed on Thursday.

Some schools have decided to postpone exams that were scheduled to be held on Thursday and many have extended their preparatory leaves.

Most of the schools in Ghaziabad too will remain shut on Thursday. “We have asked all our member schools to remain shut on Thursday. This is because we do not wish to risk the safety of our children in case the protests turn violent. We have 86 members schools and all of them will stay shut on Thursday,” said Subhash Jain, chairperson of the Independent Schools Federation.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 09:23 IST