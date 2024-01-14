Old cave of Vaishno Devi Shrine to remain open for darshan twice a day

The revered old cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be kept open for darshan for around 12 hours a day, the religious trust managing the operations and administration of the shrine has said. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said that the old cave will be open for darshan from 10 am to 4 pm during the day and from 10.30 pm to 5 am at night. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. (HT File)

This extension is expected to offer devotees more flexibility in planning their visits and ensure a smoother darshan experience.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has decided to keep the old cave open from 10 am to 4 pm and from 10.30 pm to 5 am, to allow devotees to have darshan easily,” the trust said in a statement.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, attracts millions of devotees from across the country and beyond each year. The cave is considered one of the holiest and most revered sites in Hinduism, dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi.

The entrance to the original cave, believed to be a natural formation, remains closed for a significant part of the year due to its narrow dimensions. Navigating through the cave to reach the sanctum sanctorum takes several minutes for a single person.

To accommodate a larger number of visitors, two new caves have been carved out for both entry and exit. The ancient cave is selectively opened, primarily on days with lower crowds or during traditional festivals and ritualistic occasions.