Omar Abdullah clarifies stand on INDIA after Farooq's ‘going solo’ declaration

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah clarified his party's stance following NC leader Farooq Abdullah's statement that the party would contest solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference is still a part of the INDIA bloc and that the main idea of the grouping is to defeat the BJP. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and party vice-president and son Omar Abdullah.(ANI)

"We were a part of the INDIA alliance and we still are. Things have been taken out of context. The main idea of the grouping is to defeat the BJP because there is no point in sailing in two boats," Omar said.

The NC leader further stated that the party is, in fact, in talks with the Congress for three of six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“NC workers want to fight elections on all six seats but the truth is that sometimes for a bigger objective, small sacrifices have to be made…If the bigger objective is to win seats back from the BJP, it is necessary for the National Conference to enter into a seat sharing understanding with the Congress. Our doors are open," he said.

Earlier in the day, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said his party would independently contest all seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there’s no doubt about it”, the National Conference leader said.

The announcement came days after the NC leader was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged cricket scam. "I am under the ED scanner. I will appear before them, I am not scared of the ED or anyone else. Let them do what they want. If they think they can finish off the National Conference by jailing Farooq Abdullah, it will not happen because the National Conference is a movement," Farooq Abdullah said speaking about the ED summons issued to him.

The Lok Sabha seats in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh are Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh. Of these, three seats in the valley - Baramulla, Srinagar, and Anantnag - are with the NC. The rest are with the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)