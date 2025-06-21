Omar Abdullah reacts to Asim Munir-Donald Trump meeting: ‘We used to think US is our special friend, but…’

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the United States only acts in its own interest and doesn’t care about other countries. His comment came after US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan army chief General Asif Munir for lunch at the White House. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to Pakistan's Asim Munir's meeting with US President Donald Trump in White House. (ANI)

“The US President (Donald Trump) is a master of his own will. Can we tell him whom he should invite for meals and whom not?” Omar Abdullah asked while talking to reporters at Srinagar railway station.

He added, “It is a separate issue that we used to think the US President was our very special friend, and he would respect our friendship. But obviously, America does what benefits it. They do not care for any other country.”

Abdullah’s remarks were in response to Trump hosting Asim Munir for a Wednesday lunch meeting at the White House. The meeting, held without any senior civilian officials, marked the first direct engagement of its kind between a US President and Pakistan’s military leadership.

Also Read | ‘Honoured to meet him’: Donald Trump after hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House

On the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, he said, “This bombing should not have started,” and urged both sides to seek a peaceful solution through talks.

"Before this, when the American intelligence in-charge was asked if Iran had the nuclear bomb, he had said he did not think Iran could make a bomb for a long time. But Israel attacked Iran within a few months. This attack should stop, and the issues should be resolved through talks,” he said.

The chief minister was referring to Israel’s latest narrative that Iran is nearing the development of nuclear weapons — a justification Tel Aviv has cited for launching its offensive on June 13, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, military sites, top generals, and scientists. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

Omar Abdullah on Indians stranded in war-torn Iran

Abdullah further added that efforts are being made to safely bring back Indian students, especially those from Jammu and Kashmir, who are stuck in Iran. “We cannot bring them back overnight, as airports and ports are closed. We are bringing them via road first to those cities where there is no bombing, then they are being brought back through Armenia.”

A special evacuation flight carrying 290 Indian students stranded in conflict-affected Iran arrived safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport late Friday night, marking the beginning of India’s Operation Sindhu.

Officials said two more chartered flights are scheduled to land on Saturday — one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, expected around 4:30 PM, and another later in the night at 11:30 PM. Both flights will arrive at Delhi airport's Terminal 3.

Despite the ongoing regional tensions, Iran allowed its airspace to be used for the evacuation in a special gesture towards India.