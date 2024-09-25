Omar Abdullah slams Centre for foreign diplomats' J&K visit: ‘No need of certificate'

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah hit out at the Centre for inviting a delegation of foreign diplomats to witness phase 2 polling of the ongoing assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Omar Abdullah described the elections as an internal matter of India and questioned the need for an external validation. Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar, Wednesday.(PTI)

"I don't know why foreigners should be asked to check elections here. When foreign governments comment, then the government of India says ‘this is an internal matter for India’ and now suddenly they want foreign observers to come and look at our elections," Omar Abdullah, who was flanked by his father Farooq Abdullah, told reporters.

Omar Abdullah said the central government has no right to claim for peaceful conduct of elections in the union territory after stripping Jammu and Kashmir of statehood and successive actions like a prolonged internet blockade in the region.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir phase 2 poll: Diplomats from 16 foreign missions witness assembly election process

"Also, this participation (of people in polls) is in spite of everything that the government of India did. They have humiliated people; they have used all the machinery of the government to detain and harass people. Inspite of that, people are coming and participating in the elections. So, this is not something the government of India should be highlighting. But, anyway, that's the way they are," he said.

Foreign delegation in J&K

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday took a delegation of diplomats from 16 countries, including the US, Norway and Singapore, to J&K to witness the phase 2 polling process of the ongoing assembly election. The trip is a part of efforts to showcase the democratic transition in the union territory.

Also read | Jammu and Kashmir assembly election phase 2 polling today: Key candidates in fray

The BJP welcomed the visit and questioned the need to oppose a visit which aims to show “the festival of democracy being celebrated in a free, fair and transparent manner”. "We are only opposed to outside interference of any kind,” said chief spokesperson of J&K BJP Sunil Sethi.