Omar Abdullah slams LoP Sunil Sharma: 'Muslims don't know anything except jihad?'

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma for using the term “legislative jihad”. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the Assembly in Jammu on March 18, 2025.(PTI)

"He uses the word 'jihad' in everything. He gets angry when some other member talks about his religion. Is he trying to prove that Muslims don't know anything except 'jihad'? This is wrong," Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, LoP Sunil Sharma accused National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and his party of promoting "two-nation theory" and opposing the right of outsiders to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Legislative jihad is being used to protect land jihadis here...India is one, anybody from India can come here, if a person from Kashmir can buy land in Maharashtra, why can't a person from Maharashtra buy land in Kashmir?..." Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

\"…The National Conference had embraced the idea of the two-nation theory--Jinnah's theory. There is one Constitution, one sign, and one identity, as per the slogan of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. This will not happen," he added.

Sharma also asked whether the Constitution should not be implemented in J&K because there is a Muslim majority population.

"Are you looking for a different status based on your religion over here? Should the entire Constitution of India not be implemented here just because there is a Muslim majority? We will not let this happen," Sharma said, according to ANI.

This development came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed a land crisis in Kashmir, citing population concerns.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)