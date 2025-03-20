Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Omar Abdullah slams LoP Sunil Sharma: 'Muslims don't know anything except jihad?'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2025 10:05 PM IST

Earlier, LoP Sunil Sharma accused National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and his party of promoting "two-nation theory".

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma for using the term “legislative jihad”.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the Assembly in Jammu on March 18, 2025.(PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the Assembly in Jammu on March 18, 2025.(PTI)

"He uses the word 'jihad' in everything. He gets angry when some other member talks about his religion. Is he trying to prove that Muslims don't know anything except 'jihad'? This is wrong," Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, LoP Sunil Sharma accused National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and his party of promoting "two-nation theory" and opposing the right of outsiders to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Legislative jihad is being used to protect land jihadis here...India is one, anybody from India can come here, if a person from Kashmir can buy land in Maharashtra, why can't a person from Maharashtra buy land in Kashmir?..." Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

\"…The National Conference had embraced the idea of the two-nation theory--Jinnah's theory. There is one Constitution, one sign, and one identity, as per the slogan of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. This will not happen," he added.

Also Read | Panel to look into daily-wagers’ regularisation, J&K CM tells assembly

Sharma also asked whether the Constitution should not be implemented in J&K because there is a Muslim majority population.

"Are you looking for a different status based on your religion over here? Should the entire Constitution of India not be implemented here just because there is a Muslim majority? We will not let this happen," Sharma said, according to ANI.

Also Read | Those investing in J&K will have to give employment to local youth: Dy CM

This development came after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed a land crisis in Kashmir, citing population concerns.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On