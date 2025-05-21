Omar Abdullah thanks Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu for extra Hajj flights after earlier disruptions

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday thanked Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for swiftly responding to his appeal and arranging additional flights for 1,885 Hajj pilgrims who had earlier missed their journey due to flight disruptions caused by the Pahalgam attack and the conflict with Pakistan. Omar Abdullah flagged off the first group of 178 pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for the holy journey on May 4.(HT_PRINT)

Posting on X and tagging both ministers, Abdullah wrote, “Grateful to the Minority Affairs and Civil Aviation Ministries for promptly acting on our request and scheduling additional flights for our 1885 Hajis who couldn’t undertake the holy journey earlier due to flight disruptions.”

Just a week ago, Abdullah had requested the central government to provide more Hajj flights from Srinagar to accommodate the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims affected by recent disruptions.

In a tweet, the J&K CM stated, “I have taken up with the Government of India the urgent need to arrange additional Hajj flights from Srinagar to clear the backlog of 1,895 pilgrims caused by recent flight disruptions. Ensuring a smooth and timely pilgrimage for our pilgrims is the Government's priority.”

Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar depart for Mecca

A total of 3,372 Hujjaj Karam – the term used to refer to Hajj pilgrims – departed from Srinagar on May 4. According to a facilitator, the final flight to Mecca was scheduled for May 15.

Days after the first group of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar departed for Mecca to perform the annual pilgrimage, the second batch also took off following a halt in hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Omar Abdullah flagged off the first group of 178 pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia for the holy journey.

“Today, I had the honour of bidding a warm see-off to the first batch of 178 Hajj pilgrims from Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, Srinagar. Wished them a safe, fulfilling journey and humbly requested prayers for peace and prosperity in our region,” the J&K CMO posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the airport for the send-off ceremony.

Among the pilgrims, Malik Abrar Altaf was deeply moved as he spoke about the spiritual meaning of the journey.

“I can't describe my emotions. The feeling is different. Hajj means journey. Allah called us, and we are going. I only hope Allah makes our journey easier and has mercy on our qaum. Islam means peace. We only hope that there is peace across the world. We will make dua for Kashmir, which always remains under turmoil,” Altaf told ANI.

Another pilgrim highlighted the once-in-a-lifetime significance of Hajj for Muslims. He also expressed sorrow over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

“This is the biggest day in my life. Muslims have to undertake this journey (once in our lifetime). We will offer duas for Kashmir because there is a lot of pain here. We will pray for Pahalgam,” he said.