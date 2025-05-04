First batch of 3,372 Hajj pilgrims departs from Srinagar for Mecca today

Srinagar: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar is set to depart for Saudi Arabia's Mecca to undertake the annual holy pilgrimage to Kaaba, which is a mandated religious duty. Pilgrims greet their family members and relatives as they leave for annual Hajj pilgrimage, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat(PTI)

At least 3,372 Hujjaj Karam, a title bestowed upon the Hajj pilgrims, will depart from Srinagar this morning. A facilitator for the Hajj pilgrims informed that the first flight to Mecca was scheduled for today, while the last flight will depart on May 15.

"A total of 3,622 Hujjaj Karam are there, and 3,372 Hujjaj Karam are going from Srinagar. This includes 242 Hujjaj Karam from Ladakh, who are also going from Srinagar. Today is the first flight (departing from Srinagar). There are no flights scheduled for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow (May 5 and 6). There are continuous flights after that till May 15," one of the facilitators told ANI.

Malik Abrar Altaf, who struggles to express his emotions, explains that the Hajj pilgrimage means undergoing a journey. He said he would make 'dua' for Kashmir, which has witnessed many turmoils.

"I can't describe my emotions. The feeling is different. Hajj means journey. Allah called us, and we are going. I only hope Allah makes our journey easier and has mercy on our qaum. Islam means peace. We only hope that there is peace across the world. We will make dua for Kashmir, which always remains under turmoil," Altaf told ANI.

Another Hujjaj Karam explained that the Hajj pilgrimage is undertaken by Muslims once in their life. He expressed grief over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and said that he would pray for Kashmir.

"This is the biggest day in my life. Muslims have to undertake this journey (once in our lifetime). We will offer duas for Kashmir because there is a lot of pain here. We will pray for Pahalgam," he said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the Indira Gandhi International airport on Thursday to extend his congratulations and best wishes to departing Haj pilgrims.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Rijiju said, "I am here at the airport to congratulate the Haj Yatris. Around 400 people will leave today. The management has been good."He also informed of the presence of the Deputy Chief of Mission from Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Kiren Rijiju extended his heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking the sacred Haj journey. The first flights took off with 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad. (ANI)