Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention

india

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:22 IST

After being in preventive custody in Hari Niwas for more than five months, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah will be shifted to his house at Srinagar’s upmarket Gupkar area but will remain in detention, a government official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Abdullah and other mainstream political leaders were arrested on August 4 ahead of the Centre scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating into two union territories.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir administration official privy to details said Omar Abdullah is being shifted to his Gupkar house. “Yes the former CM will be shifted to his house, the arrangements are being finalized,” said a senior Jammu and Kashmir administration official privy to details. He gave no timeline but it would happen soon.

Sources said although some officials had also advocated shifting of another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to her official residence, Fairview at Gupkar, the government shot down the proposal saying that it needs further deliberations among security agencies.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration released five politicians, including a former state minister and three former legislators.

NC president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah continues to be in detention at his Gupkar house which is next door to Omar’s. In September, the administration slapped the the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Farooq Abdullah and his house was declared as a subsidary jail. In November, his PSA was extended to three more months.

Mehbooba Mufti who was also lodged at Hari Niwas, was later shifted to a rest house at Chesma Shahi on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains. Last month, she was shifted to an official house at Maulana Azad road close to MLA hostel. Mehooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti had recently alleged that the former CMs’ were kept in solitary confinement as the government wants to break their resolve.

Last week a group of former ministers and legislators had met Lt Governor, G C Marmu and group of 16 foreign envoys.

In both the meetings these leaders led by former minister, Altaf Bukhari had advocated the release of three former CMs from their detention.

In last four months, besides family members two NC MP’s Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone and a delegation comprising NC leaders from Jammu had been able to meet the former CM at Hari Niwas.