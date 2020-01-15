e-paper
Omar Abdullahto be now placed under detention at residence: Official

Omar Abdullahto be now placed under detention at residence: Official

Omar Abdullah was detained along with two other former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and hundreds of political leaders and activists in August.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 01:23 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah will be shifted to his residence and placed under detention there four months. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah will be shifted to his residence and placed under detention there four months after he was detained ahead of the nullification of Constitution’s Article 370, which gave of Jammu and Kashmir special status, an official said on condition of anonymity.

He was detained along with two other former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and hundreds of political leaders and activists in August. A lockdown and information blackout were also imposed in the region to prevent protests against the nullification. Most of the restrictions have since been relaxed.

“The former chief minister [Omar Abdullah] will be shifted to his house and the arrangements are being finalised for it,” said the official cited above on condition of anonymity without giving further details.

Officials said a proposal to shift Mufti to her residence to be placed under detention there has been rejected as authorities feel it needs further deliberations within security agencies.

Farooq Abdullah has been under detention at his residence that has been declared as a sub-jail.

Omar Abdullah and Mufti been under detention at two government bungalows. Mufti’s daughter, Iltija, has accused authorities of confining the former chief ministers in solitary confinement to break their resolve.

