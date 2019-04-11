Omar leads protest, Centre defends J-K highway ban order

The Union home ministry on Wednesday defended the order restricting the civilian traffic movement along the lifeline highway connecting Kashmir with the outside world even as former chief minister Omar Abdullah led protests against the move in the Valley. It said the step that came into effect on Sunday has been taken to ensure safe movement of forces until May 31.

The government last week said civilian traffic on the highway would be banned from 4 am to 5 pm every Sunday and Wednesday exclusively for troop movement until May 31. Abdullah who led a sit-in protest against the restrictions at Nowgam in Srinagar, said: “There is no need of the ban. The army has said it does not want this ban. It has said they did not demand this ban. ...former army chief General [Ved Prakash] Malik has said it is a dumb idea. We have protested today to tell the government that it should revoke this order and people should be freely allowed to use the highway.”

Malik called the idea “dumb” in a tweet and added it goes against the core objective of winning hearts and minds. He asked authorities to weigh its pros and cons. Instead of strengthening local police, intelligence and improving security, the move shows forces becoming over defensive, he added.

“The ban is another way to suppress people... it is an attack on its [Kashmir]’s economy and fundamental rights. I reiterate that we should defy this ban… We will see who takes action,”said former CM Mehbooba Mufti at Pantha Chowk.

Additional security forces were deployed along the highway to impose the restrictions on Wednesday. Magistrates, too, were deployed at separate places on the highway to issue passes to the civilian vehicles exempted from the ban. The exemption is applicable in cases of medical emergencies and for vehicles carrying government employees, lawyers, and tourists.

Officials said the restrictions were strict in south Kashmirwhile there was no restriction in Baramulla in view of preparations for LS polls on Thursday.

In New Delhi, the ministry said a “deliberate and mischievous disinformation” was being spread about the restrictions

