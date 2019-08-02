Omar reaches out to rivals as buzz of Centre’s ‘big’ move in Valley gains ground

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:02 IST

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is reaching out to various political leaders, including arch rival Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, to discuss the ‘prevailing situation’ as speculation that the Centre was preparing the ground to revoke Article 35A gains momentum.

“Having received a number of requests especially from @MehboobaMufti Sahiba and as a follow up to today’s meeting with @PMOIndia, @JKNC_President Dr Farooq Abdullah Sb will be reaching out to political leaders of the state to meet on Sunday to discuss the prevailing situation,” the former chief minister tweeted late Thursday after calling on PM Modi to discuss the situation.

Also watch: Omar & Farooq Abdullah meet PM Modi, call for polls in J&K before 2019 ends

The National Conference delegation urged the PM that no precipitous steps of any sort should be taken that may result in situation in the state, particularly the valley, worsening. “We specifically asked him to let subjudice matters be settled by the courts & other matters be settled by an elected government,” Omar Abdullah, who was also part of the delegation, said in a tweet after the meeting.

The Valley has been abuzz with talk that the Centre was planning something ‘big’ as troops are being sent in large numbers. Last week nearly 10,000 additional troops were sent to Kashmir and many believe the mobilization was meant to prepare the ground to revoke Article 35A of the Constitution that gives special privileges to permanent residents of the state.

The issue is also in courts with seven petitions having been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. The hearing in the case as been deferred at least six times since December 2018.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 11:02 IST