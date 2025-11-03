‘OMG they were playing till 12’: BJP's dig at Mamata Banerjee after Indian women cricket team's World Cup win

BJP West Bengal unit's X post appeared to be a dig at the remarks chief minister Mamata Banerjee made last month after a medical student was gang-raped outside the campus of a private medical college in Durgapur in October.

Quoting Banerjee's post on X (formerly Twitter) in which she is commending the Indian women's cricket team for their big win, the BJP wrote on X, “OMG they were playing till 12! But you had told them to be home by 8!!”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a scathing dig at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the latter congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their maiden World Cup title win.

While responding to the rape case, Mamata Banerjee at the time had asked private institutions in her state to not allow students to step out late at night.

“She was studying in a private medical college... all the private medical are whose responsibility? how they came out in the night at 12:30?... it happened, so far I know, in the forest area... investigation is on,” Mamata Banerjee had said.

“We are not defending anyone but girls should not leave campus at night like this. The private institution should not allow it. Everybody has the right to move freely but there should be a system for students who stay in hostels,” she added.

Banerjee's remarks had sparked outrage across the country, however, she later claimed that her words were distorted.

BJP, refusing to let Banerjee's remarks wither in time, brought them up on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after the Indian women's cricket team's victory.

How Mamata Banerjee congratulated Indian women's cricket team After the women in blue claim a huge World Cup victory by defeating South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Banerjee called them “heroes”.

“Today, the entire nation is incredibly proud of our Women in Blue for their feat in the World Cup final. The fight they showed and the command they displayed throughout the tournament will be an inspiration for generations of young girls,” she wrote in a post on X.

“You have proved that you are a world-class team at the apex level and you gave us some absolutely brilliant moments. You are our heroes. Many bigger victories await you in the future. We stand with you!” she added.