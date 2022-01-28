Omicron detected in 94% Covid cases in Kerala: Minister

At least 94% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala are triggered by the new Omicron variant and next three weeks are crucial for the state after which cases will flatten, health minister Veena George said on Thursday.

Kerala reported 51,739 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 44.6 per cent after 116,003 samples were tested. The state also reported 11 deaths and added 57 previous undocumented deaths, taking total fatalities to 52,434.

“Genome sequencing tests show 94 per cent cases are triggered by Omicron and 6 per cent by Delta variant. Among the new cases, only 3.6 per cent patients need hospitalisation and use of ICU dropped considerably,” said the minister in the state capital.

“Unlike the second wave there is no pressure on hospital infrastructure this time. More than 90 per cent of the affected are confined to their homes and people with serious co-morbidities are getting hospitalised,” the minister said, adding that strict action will be taken against private hospitals if they turn away Covid patients.

An analysis of the hospital statistics shows that during the peak of the second wave (May 2021), more than 80 per cent of total beds were occupied but this time it is below 30 per cent. Similarly more than 60 per cent of the oxygen beds were occupied during the second wave but this time it is below 20 per cent. “Though Omicron is more infectious, its intensity is low when compared to Delta. We found that many people are taking antibiotics across the counter and this is really bad. Affected people with simple fever can remain at their home and take enough water to check dehydration,” said the minister.

Of the 51,739 fresh cases reported on Thursday, Ernakulam logged the highest (9,708), followed by Thiruvananthapuram (7,675) and Kozhikode (5,001).

As the cases mounted, the government has asked local bodies to start community kitchen across the state. Since many families are getting affected completely, they face shortage of food forcing the government to start community kitchen, which was a hit during two earlier waves. The health department has also set up Covid war rooms in every district and a minister will be made in-charge to take speedy decisions. It also decided to ramp up Covid first-line treatment centres and seek the help of health volunteers.