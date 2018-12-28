On Accidental Prime Minister row, Anupam Kher says, ‘we can’t change history’

As the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party traded barbs over biopic The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher – who plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh – said ‘we can’t change history’, reports news agency ANI.

The trailer of the movie, released on Thursday, drew criticism from the opposition Congress, which called it a ‘fake propaganda’. The party also criticised the teaser saying that the movie shows Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in wrong light.

As several state units of Congress wrote to makers of the film demanding it be screened for clearance by the party, Kher stated that the film is based on facts as chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru— Manmohan Singh’s media advisor between 2004 and 2008.

“If we make a film on the issue of Jallianwala Bagh or The Holocaust or any historic incident, we can’t change the history or the facts. That’s what we have done here,” the 63-year-old told ANI.

“The book is written by a man who was very close to the prime minister at that time. This book was either ignored or people moved on after its release. So why this hue and cry now?” he questioned.

Kher further said he is just an actor in this movie and has tried to play his part in the most efficient way. “I have worked so hard in this movie for my look and everything that even my mother could not identify me in this look,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Kher’s comment comes after the Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections to the film and said that if the film is released without prior screening for their office bearers, they will resort to “other options” to stop the screening of the film.

“Looking at the trailer of the movie it is understood that the facts have been played with and presented in an incorrect manner with regards to ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress Party to malign the image of Congress Party which is not acceptable to us,” the party said in a letter t the makers of the movie.

The trailer begins with Sonia Gandhi appointing Singh as the Prime Minister after the 2004 elections. The focus is the power dynamics between Gandhi and Singh, with present Congress president Rahul Gandhi presented as the successor in-waiting.

(Watch The Accidental Prime Minister trailer here)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 13:41 IST