On Akshay Tritiya, PM Modi calls on people to help each other amid Covid-19

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the festival of Akshaya Tritiya signifies the “power of giving” and said any and all help will go a long way in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said ‘kshaya’ means decay but what can’t be destroyed or get over is ‘akshay’.

“We celebrate this festival every year. But, this year, this festival has a special significance for us. In today’s tough times, it reminds us that our soul and feelings are akshay. This day reminds us that no matter how many obstructions, problems and diseases we face, our spirit to fight them is akshay,” PM Modi said.

“Do you know that Akshay Tritiya is also an occasion to celebrate the power of giving. Whatever one gives wholeheartedly is significant. It doesn’t matter what and how much we are giving, our small efforts can make a difference for many people around us during this time of crisis,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it is believed on this day the Pandavas got the Akshaya Patra, or a bowl which is never short of food, with the blessings of Lord Krishna and Suryadev.

“Our farmers work hard for the country in every situation with this feeling. Due to their hard work, today the country and all of us and the poor have akshay food grain stocks,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called upon people to also think about the environment, forests, rivers and the entire ecosystem. “If we want to remain akshay, then we will have to first ensure that our earth is akshay,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that this is an auspicious day in Jain tradition also.

“It has been an important day in the life of first Tirthankar Bhagwan Rishabh Dev. The Jain community celebrates this day as a festival. That is why it is easy to understand why people start something auspicious on this day,” he added.

“Since it is a day to start something new, can we resolve to make our earth akshay with our efforts,” he said.