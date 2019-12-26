e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
On anti-citizenship law protests, Mamata Banerjee's message to students

On anti-citizenship law protests, Mamata Banerjee’s message to students

Banerjee also took out a protest march with a huge gathering from Rajabazar to Mallick Baazar against the CAA and NRC, in Kolkata.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 14:59 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata, West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee had raised incessant slogans against the CAA, NRC and the BJP at a rally in Kolkata.
Mamata Banerjee had raised incessant slogans against the CAA, NRC and the BJP at a rally in Kolkata.(AITCofficial/ twitter )
         

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a democratic way.

Speaking at a public rally here, Mamata said, “I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way.”

Banerjee also took out a protest march with a huge gathering from Rajabazar to Mallick Baazar here against the CAA and NRC.

On Tuesday, she had raised incessant slogans against the CAA, NRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally here.

“BJP chi chi...CAA chi chi, NRC Nahi Chalega (NRC won’t work),” chanted Banerjee along with a large number of the crowd present at the rally and kept repeating consistently.

