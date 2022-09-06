Home / India News / On Arshdeep, Digvijaya Singh says, 'Always against politics messing up…'

On Arshdeep, Digvijaya Singh says, 'Always against politics messing up…'

Published on Sep 06, 2022

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the campaign against Arshdeep in malafide and should be condemned. Cricket between Indo-Pak is unfortunately more than just a match, Manish Tewari tweeted.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said what happened with Arshdeep can happen with the best of cricketers. 
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he does not support politics and politicians messing up with sports on the issue of the 'Khalistani' campaign against Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep was trolled on social media after he dropped a catch in Sunday's match between India and Pakistan. His Wikipedia page was edited and he was linked to the Khalistani movement for which the Centre on Monday issued a notice to Wikipedia.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on the other hand, filed a police complaint against face-checker Md Zubair alleging that Zubair acted at the behest of "anti-national elements".

Digvijaya Singh said there is no doubt that Arshdeep dropped a simple catch but this can happen with the best of cricketers. "But subject him to such malafide campaign is outrageous and must be condemned," he tweeted.

Amid the backlash, Arshdeep got the support of the Punjab leaders, including former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, Congress leader Manish Tewari. AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Mann met the family members of Arshdeep and extended support.

"Beware of enemies of the nation who are maligning Arshdeep Singh over a dropped catch. Pathetic is the word for them. Cricket between Indo-Pak is unfortunately more than just a match. We stand by him. He belongs to my parliamentary constituency Sri Anandpur Sahib," Manish Tewari tweeted.

Arshdeep's parents said he was unaffected by the online trolling and was looking toward the next game against Sri Lanka. "Everyone wants their team to win. When it does not happen, fans take out their anger on players through their words. We are taking this all in a positive manner. The match was pretty nice," his father Darshan Singh said to ANI.

