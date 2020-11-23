e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / On battleground Twitter, BJP, TMC target each other with old videos

On battleground Twitter, BJP, TMC target each other with old videos

BJP top guns including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Amit Malviya and the party’s Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh have been unsparing in the attack on Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now become the target of concerted attacks by the BJP.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now become the target of concerted attacks by the BJP.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday got into a tussle over the latter using the Bengali word bhaipo (nephew). But the TMC leader who took the first jab at the saffron camp was hit by video clips showing him making statements against chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a media conference on Sunday, Kunal Ghosh, one of the spokespersons of the TMC, dared BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya to reveal on record who he means while frequently mentioning the word bhaipo in public. Vijayvargiya, while addressing a rally in East Midnapore district on Saturday said “no person with self-esteem can stay in the TMC because the party’s reins have gone to bhaipo.” Vijayvargiya, an election observer for West Bengal, used the word several times in the past.

Although Vijayvargiya did not take any name, it was apparent that he was referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee. In fact many senior BJP leaders, such as Amit Malviya, head of the party’s national information technology cell and co-incharge of the organization in Bengal, frequently use the Bengal word pishi (aunt) as well.

“I dare you (Vijayvargiya). If you have the courage, name the person. Who is bhaipo?” said Ghosh and made a counterattack on former TMC leader and the BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy who is one of the accused in the Narada sting operation case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Malviya and the Bengal unit of the BJP targeted Ghosh by tweeting videos of the statements he made against the chief minister when he was in judicial custody for two years as an accused in the Saradha chit fund scam.

“The name of the person who got the most direct and indirect benefit of Saradha Media is Mamata Banerjee,” Ghosh can be heard saying to mediapersons in a video clip once aired by a popular news channel. Saradha Media was floated by the chit fund company’s owner, Sudipta Sen, who is still in judicial custody.

“Kunal Ghosh, scam tainted spokesperson of TMC, who was fielded to defend ‘Bhaipo’ had this to say in Sept 2014, “If there is anyone who has directly or indirectly benefited the most from Saradha Media, that person is Mamata Banerjee“. Pishi can clarify if the allegation is true,” tweeted Malviya.

In its tweet, the Bengal BJP said, “In the next @AITCofficial press conference, @KunalGhoshAgain should reiterate his public stand on the Saradha scam. Or maybe explain what he thinks of ‘the greatest Saradha beneficiary’ or why he himself had to go to jail in the first place. Leave Bhaipo, save Pishi instead..”

Ghosh responded to these tweets by tweeting old videos of Mukul Roy where he made statements against top BJP leaders at TMC rallies.

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “When someone utters the words didi (elder sister) and bhaipo, the entire Bengal understands who are being referred to.”

tags
top news
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Astra-Oxford vaccine prevents average of 70% of Covid-19 cases
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
‘Bring back PoK first’: Raut on Fadnavis’ ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
PM Modi virtually inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for MPs
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
Pokhran nuclear test: Shah, Modi’s reactions were opposite, says new book
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In