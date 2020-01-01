e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
On CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds states of their ‘constitutional duty’

The law minister also said the states which say that they would not implement the amended citizenship law should seek appropriate legal opinion before taking such decisions.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seen during an interview with Hindustan Times at his residence in Patna.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seen during an interview with Hindustan Times at his residence in Patna.(Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)
         

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that state governments have the “constitutional duty” of implementing the laws passed by Parliament.

He also said the states which say that they would not implement the amended citizenship law should seek appropriate legal opinion before taking such decisions.

“The states have a constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament,” Prasad told reporters here.

