On CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds states of their ‘constitutional duty’

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:45 IST

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that state governments have the “constitutional duty” of implementing the laws passed by Parliament.

He also said the states which say that they would not implement the amended citizenship law should seek appropriate legal opinion before taking such decisions.

“The states have a constitutional duty to implement laws passed by Parliament,” Prasad told reporters here.

