On camera, bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala's Kannur

A bomb was hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Payyannur of Kannur district in Kerala in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Window panes and doors of the office building were shattered in the aftermath of the incident, as seen in videos and images shared online, and chairs were fallen on the ground.

A CCTV footage showed the moment when the bomb went off. Two motorcycle-borne assailants had earlier scanned the area, the CCTV had captured. However, no one was injured as nobody was in the office at the time of the attack.

"A bomb was hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district. The incident happened early this morning with window glasses of the building broken in the attack," Payyannur police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Front windows and doors of the office broken in the attack. No one was in the office at the time of the incident. Police is maintaining high vigil in the area pic.twitter.com/m4Dn6wmuWc — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 12, 2022

The attack triggered concerns also because the RSS office is located not too far from the police station. Security has been increased in the area since the incident.

RSS and BJP leaders have suspected the role of CPI(M) in the attack and sought a high-level inquiry. “We suspect the role of CPI(M) in the attack. Neck-deep in trouble after disclosure of the gold smuggling accused, the ruling party is resorting to many tricks to divert attention,” said BJP Kannur district president N Harisdasan.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

On June 30, a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

