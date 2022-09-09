Home / India News / On camera, man snatches Assam CM Sarma's mic during Hyderabad event

Published on Sep 09, 2022 06:28 PM IST

The security breach happened at a Ganesh festival programme at MJ Market area in Telangana's capital Hyderabad. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Friday heckled by a man who tried to dismantle the microphone during a Ganesh festival programme in Hyderabad.

The incident, as seen in videos circulating online, raised an alarm over the security arrangements at the event as the man managed to reach the Assam chief minister and senior BJP leader and disrupt the programme briefly.

The incident happened in the MJ Market area in Telangana capital Hyderabad. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the man, wearing a pink kanduva (scarf), approaching Sarma on stage from behind. He interrupts the speaker, tries to dismantle the mic and turns aggressively to face Sarma. The man says a few words to him in what appears like an angry outburst, and soon after rushed away by security personnel and others present on stage.

Watch:

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes, including Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra. Earlier in the day, he paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in the city.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti had invited the Assam chief minister and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamiji Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the grand Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

The Samithi had on Tuesday staged a bike rally at Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government that imposed a ban on the immersion of Ganesh idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.

