On camera, Punjab AAP MLA slapped by her husband; video goes viral

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab came under the spotlight once again after a video went viral showing party MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband after an altercation. The video, captured on CCTV camera outside her house in Talwandi Sabo, has been doing rounds on social media platforms since Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place on July 10. The police said they do not know who leaked the video or what exactly triggered this incident. No formal complaint has been lodged regarding the incident.

In the video. two-time AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur can be seen approaching her husband, Sukhraj Singh, during an argument. Her husband, in a fit of rage, gets up from his seat and slaps her. Some people standing next to the couple intervene and try to push Singh away, the video showed.

The lady being assaulted is AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur and man doing so is her husband.... #Punjab pic.twitter.com/uMLVoeP3UP — Arshdeep (@arsh_kaur7) September 1, 2022

Neither Baljinder Kaur nor her husband has commented on the video. However, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati said she saw the video and will take suo motu notice of the same.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab has come under frequent attacks since its election. Incidentally, the chief minister is visiting Baljinder’s constituency on Friday.

The couple got married in February 2019. Singh was reportedly the AAP's youth wing convener for Majha region.

Baljinder Kaur did her M Phil from Punjab University, Patiala in 2009. Prior to her entry into politics, Kaur was a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib.

