On case against Lalu, Tejashwi's swipe at CBI. BJP MP says- 'Sow as you reap'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday responded to the reopening of a case against his father - Lalu Prasad Yadav - by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) linked to the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). Seasoned leader Lalu Yadav - who has served as Railways Minister earlier - is serving jail term in several corruption cases and is out on bail. His rivals have often referred to the corruption charges against him for attacking him.

Tejashwi Yadav on Monday suggested that it was another attempt to target his father. "They (CBI officials) investigated earlier too.. But they did not get anything. And now they have reopened it again. We just want to say that Lalu ji's life or my life... it's just like an open book. We had told CBI earlier too that if they want to set up an office inside our house, they are most welcome to do that," the RJD leader told reporters. "They can investigate again. Let them. They can investigate the same case 10 or 20 times... who is to stop?" he further said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the rival BJP continue to lash out at the RJD veteran. Speaking to reporters, the party's MP - Sushil Kumar Modi - on Monday said: "They (The Yadav family) have a house in Delhi too, which is worth crores of rupees. Investigators had earlier found that the house was made using money arranged by illegal means. I think this case might be linked too. The way Lalu Yadav and his family have misused power and money, it's because of that only that his entire life has been spent in jail."

"You sow as you reap," the BJP MP further insisted, taking a sharp swipe at the former chief minister of Bihar.

His jibes have been countered by leaders of the RJD and its ally JDU. After the case was reopened, the RJD's Vijay Prakash recalled the “caged parrot” remark of the Supreme Court, made long back while the Congress-led UPA was in power, to allege “misuse” of the agency by the “government at the Centre”. “We are sure that Lalu ji, who has been slapped with so many cases by the CBI, will be proven innocent in all matters, including the latest one”, Prakash told news agency PTI.

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who hails from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), also slammed the BJP.

“It is surprising that the CBI goes after only those who are opposed to the BJP. Never do we see the agency taking cognisance of any corruption matter against a BJP leader. Of course, these central agencies are being misused to tarnish the image of political opponents”, said Chaudhary.

(With inputs from PTI)

