After CBI raids Lalu Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal launches 'parrot' jibe

A furious Rashtriya Janata Dal took a 'parrot' swipe at the CBI on Friday after it filed a fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav - recently granted bail in all five fodder scam cases - and searched at 16 locations. The RJD tweeted: "They are parrots!" - a not-so-subtle reference to the Supreme Court's 2013 comment about the agency being a 'caged parrot' that speaks 'its master's voice'.

The RJD also ripped into allegations Lalu Yadav was involved in a railways job scam, tweeting: "Lalu ji gave a profit of ₹90,000 crores to the Railways… Lalu ji took recruitment in the railways for lakhs of youth and made the porters permanent… that Lalu ji is being raided after 15 years."

"… and the union (government) and Modi-Shah who sold railways, sold stations, stole 72000 posts are becoming honest," the RJD tweeted with a heavy dose of sarcasm.

CBI searches Lalu Prasad’s residences in Patna, Gopalganj

The party's other handles also pitched in, tweeting: "Countless raids have been conducted in the so-called railway scam and nothing has been found… today, even after 13 years, if the CBI has to raid, then you can guess what a poor agency (it) is. Lalu family is not one to bow down and be afraid."

The fresh case against Lalu Yadav relates to alleged corruption linked to recruitment when the former Bihar chief minister served as the union railways minister - between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI has claimed that between 2008 and 2009 prime land was given to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in exchange for jobs in the railways.

As searches were carried out, massive police deployment was seen at the residence of Lalu's wife, ex chief minister Rabri Devi. The searches also triggered protests from party leaders and workers.

Prabhunath Yadav, Lalu Yadav's brother, said, "It is unfortunate a person who is ill is being deliberately troubled like this. It is known who is behind this." Party leader Alok Mehta also reacted, telling news agency ANI: "This is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice. CBI's direction and actions are completely biased."

On CBI searches against Lalu Yadav, RJD leader: 'Attempt to muzzle…'

The CBI's new charges come weeks after Lalu Yadav was given bail by the Jharkhand high court in the fifth and final fodder scam case, which involves allegations of illegal withdrawals from state treasuries back when he was CM.

With input from ANI

