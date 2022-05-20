On CBI searches against Lalu Yadav, RJD leader: 'Attempt to muzzle strong voice'

Soon after searches linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav were launched by the CBI across at least 16 locations on Friday, his party colleague slammed the central probe agency over the action. “This is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice. CBI's direction and actions are completely biased,” RJD leader Alok Mehta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Several RJD leaders were also seen protesting amid the searches.

The fresh searches come weeks after the 73-year-old former union minister was granted bail in the last of the five fodder cases in which he has been convicted. His lawyer told the court that he had served half of the five-year term. The fodder scam pertained to the corruption allegations when the RJD patriarch was the chief minister of Bihar between 1990 and 1997.

Some officials said Friday’s raids were linked to the alleged jobs fraud between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the union minister for railways.

Huge security was seen outside Rabri Yadav’s Patna residence; searches were also carried out in Delhi and Gopalganj among other places.

Patna, Bihar | RJD leaders and workers protest against ongoing CBI raids at multiple locations of party chief Lalu Yadav



CBI is conducting raids in connection with a fresh case relating to the alleged 'land for railway job scam'

The RJD chief has also been facing health issues. He was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS after he was granted bail in April, which delayed his return to Patna.

Action was taken against Lalu Prasad Yadav, a key opposition leader, because he was a BJP critic, his son, Tejashwi Yadav had said earlier. “If Lalu ji would have shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been called Raja Harishchandra, but today he is fighting against RSS- BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We will not get scared.”



